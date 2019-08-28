CM holding pro-chancellor post: Goa Opposition collecting details to ‘examine rationale’

The Goa Opposition is examining if a state’s Chief Minister can occupy an executive position in the Goa university by collecting details from other states, Leader of the Opposition, Digambar Kamat said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced that he would introduce a Bill in the Assembly to make him the pro-chancellor of the Goa University. Currently, the university has a Vice-Chancellor and the Governor of the state is listed as the ex-officio visiting Chancellor.

“The intent needs to be studied as this was never heard of in Goa. When I was the chief minister, I never intervened and still had a good engagement with the students and their welfare. We are going through every university in the country and trying to understand if this has shaped elsewhere, and if so what is the status and rationale for it. We are also studying how does such a decision shape out,” said Kamat.

Sawant had said the reason behind the move was the “welfare of Goans”. To this, Kamat said on Tuesday the “reason too does not give a correct picture. We are hence studying that position too.”

Sawant’s announcement had stirred up criticism from various sections of society. Former State Election Commissioner and political analyst Prabhakar Timble took to write a column in a local daily. This (Sawant’s move) is going to create a situation where the office of the Vice-Chancellor will often be at loggerheads with the office of the CM in future, he wrote.

“If it is quality of academia, then a performance audit and financial audits are always possible where the government can keep a check through the Vice Chancellor’s office – who anyway is a government appointee. But the autonomy is challenged by the very presence of the chief minister. Further, the chief minister has the important task of maintaining an equilibrium in the cabinet. This new role could impact and bring a political interference and that is not considered good,” Timble wrote.

For now, Sawant also holds the education portfolio and he is expected to make the proposal in the next Assembly.

Political commentator Cleofato Almeida Coutinho said, “Since the announcement, there has not been any reaction from anyone in academia. That itself is worrisome. This polarisation of the campus is expected if the politicians rub shoulders with academics and the autonomy is lost.”