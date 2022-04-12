Clashes in Goa, three FIRs lodged; investigation on

A day after clashes broke out between two groups over an alleged incident of stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession in Baina area of Vasco, Goa, police on Monday said three FIRs have been registered and probe is on to identify the culprits.

According to complaints filed at Vasco Police station, while the procession was underway, a stone was thrown, leading to tension.

Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Abhishek Dhaniya said, “We have received complaints from both sides. On merits, we have registered (complaints) and taken up investigation. We have registered offences under Sections for unlawful assembly, rioting and inciting religious sentiments. We have got the footage (of incident) and are trying to identify the people. We will take necessary action.”

Dhaniya said police are investigating whether an incident had actually taken place between the two groups or if the chaos was caused by rumour-mongering. He said the issue was resolved and peace restored on Sunday night itself, and there was no tension in the area on Monday.

Members of one group met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday and sought action in the matter. Sawant later told the media, “No one will be allowed to take the law in their hands.”