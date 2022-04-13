Clashes in Goa: 13 held, out on bail

Thirteen people were arrested in connection with clashes that broke out between two groups over an incident of alleged stone-pelting on a Ram Navmi procession in Baina area of Goa’s Vasco on Sunday evening, police said on Tuesday.

The offences being under bailable Sections, the accused were released, Police Inspector Kapil Nayak of Vasco police station said.

According to complaints, while the procession was underway on Sunday, a stone was thrown, leading to commotion and tension in the area. After complaints made by both groups, three FIRs were filed at Vasco police station.

Nayak said 13 people were arrested after verifying CCTV footage of the incident — all local residents, they were booked under various IPC Sections, including those related to unlawful assembly, causing hurt, intentional insult for causing breach of peace, and assault.

While there was no tension in the area, police were deployed around the mosque on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, Nayak said. On Monday, two officers from Vasco – Inspector Nitin Halankar and Deputy SP Salim Shaikh — were transferred out of Vasco police station.

On Tuesday, Deputy SP Nilesh Rane and Inspector Nayak held a meeting with local residents. “We held a meeting to keep Vasco’s communal harmony intact. It was a meeting for the peace committee; 35-40 people attended,” Rane told the media.