Thursday, December 09, 2021
Chidambaram on Goa Forward Party: Details to be discussed

🔴 Chidambaram's statement comes 10 days after GFP president Sardesai said the “alliance” between the parties now had the blessings of the Congress high command.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
December 10, 2021 5:10:41 am
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the Goa Forward Party (GFP) offered its support to the Congress and the word “alliance” was being used “indiscriminately.”

“So far, we have had one party leader, Vijai Sardesai, who came to Delhi and said, to defeat the BJP, my party offers its support to the Congress. Rahul Gandhi said we accept the support. That is where it stands. All other details will have to be discussed further,” said Chidambaram, AICC senior election observer for Goa.

His statement comes 10 days after GFP president Sardesai said the “alliance” between the parties now had the blessings of the Congress high command. “The much-awaited team Goa, which was talked about for the last two years, has now actualised. Under the leadership of the Congress, we will all come together to fight the anti-people BJP government in Goa,” he had said.

Also Read |Goa politics hotting up ahead of polls as TMC, AAP join the fray

On Thursday, Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in charge for Goa, invited Sardesai for a meeting with Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Friday at the Congress Election Office in Panaji. Sardesai, however, said Rao had invited him after Chidambaram made the statement about the “alliance”.

