Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Updated: July 28, 2022 10:55:39 am
A car skid off the Zuari bridge and plunged into the Zuari River in Goa early Thursday, promoting the Goa police, fire services and divers from the Indian Navy to launch a search and rescue operation.
Police officials say four people have been reported missing but they cannot ascertain if the same four were the occupants of the car until the vehicle is retrieved from under the water.
#ZuariAccidentUpdate|| This was the scene last night on #Zuari Bridge after the SUV plunged in River. This video is shot by one of the person who crossed the bridge last night. pic.twitter.com/UQmm3F1sGK
— Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) July 28, 2022
According to the police, the vehicle was coming from Cortalim to Panaji at about 1 am. Police officials at the spot said the skid marks on the road indicated that the vehicle may have been driving at high speed. It broke the railing and fell into the river at night. Police officials said that the accident was reported by ‘an onlooker’.
The Zuari Bridge is an important connector between North and South Goa.
Subscriber Only Stories
While the Goa Police and Fire Services reached the spot immediately, rescue operations picked up after daybreak. As rescue operations picked up on Thursday morning, oil bubbles also appeared on the surface of the water, said officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Latest News
NSO surveyors facing hurdles at Pune’s posh areas, high-rise residential societies: officials
Bengal school recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy
In Delhi court, daughter claims father recorded in-chamber custody proceeding, judge takes note
Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan
YASASVI Scheme 2022: NATA invites applications for Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test; check details
George R R Martin tests positive for COVID-19, skips House of the Dragon premiere
Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing
BJP president Nadda staying away forced Bommai govt in Karnataka to pull plug on anniversary celebrations
Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals her fitness mantra; shares diet for upcoming action film
Gmail brings new layout to all users: Here’s what to expect
Pakistan uses boats, helicopters to evacuate flood victims
Man accused of raping minor arrested