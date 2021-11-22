Bungalow construction in Old Goa heritage site triggers protests

An ongoing agitation against the allegedly illegal construction of a bungalow in a heritage precinct at Old Goa reached a new high on Sunday when thousands gathered outside the St Cajetan Church demanding that the structure be torn down.

While agitations have been held before against the construction, Sunday’s gathering was the largest so far. About 1,500 chairs set up at the protest venue were filled while hundreds of others stood in solidarity of conserving the heritage precinct. Several speakers – historians and architects among them – addressed the crowd. Among the listeners were residents of Old Goa, students, professionals and political leaders and workers from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

The Save Old Goa Action Committee (SOGCA) has already moved the Supreme Court over the permissions granted for the bungalow’s construction.

Historian Prajal Sakhardande, who was among those who addressed the crowd, said that while the state’s natural heritage was already at stake, the construction of the bungalow in a UNESCO world heritage precinct was an affront to Goa’s heritage structures as well.

“The construction of this bungalow violates all heritage norms. Even if they may have obtained permissions for it, these permissions were obtained by dubious means,” Sakhardande told The Indian Express.

“The Church was instrumental for the large turnout we saw today. The church gave a clarion call for all to turn up in support. There are seven world heritage churches in Old Goa and this movement is to protect our heritage and it is not at all political,” he said.

The bungalow is being constructed in Ella village under Tiswadi taluka and a part of the land was sold to Mumbai-based developer Manish Munot, husband of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, in 2015. The SOGCA, in its letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in September, said, “This is a case of gross misuse of power by the State Government to favour a powerful and influential party.”

Munot, had said in September that he had pulled out of the project. Shaina had also earlier said she had no part in the development of the property. She was not available for comment on Sunday.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavde said: “We have nothing to do with this issue. I wish to say nothing about this. This is somebody’s personal issue, a local issue… if tomorrow someone finds this illegal, let them demolish it…”

Activists who were a part of the protest on Sunday however, said that even though Munot had pulled out of the project, the construction continued. “This construction will set a bad precedent. It will lead to more concrete structures in heritage precincts. It has to go,” said Sakhardande.

The SOGCA, has stated in its petition before the Supreme Court that the bungalow was being constructed on land that was divided into two parts. By sale deeds executed on May 8, 2015, a 2,400 sq mt part of the land was sold to one Suvarna Lotlikar and another part of 9,500 sq mt was sold to Munot.

They have contended that while the Archeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Goa circle had found that Lotlikar had submitted photos of a structure in Pernem, North Goa while seeking an NOC to repair the structure in Old Goa, the ASI headquarters in Delhi granted permission for repair – before the Goa circle’s report was submitted – in February 2020 stating that repair should be carried out in consultation with the ASI Goa Circle.

Architect Tahir Noronha, who also addressed Sunday’s protest, administered a pledge to the crowd. “I pledge that until the illegal structure at Old Goa is demolished, and the TCP [Town and Country Planning] department draws the protected area, buffer zones on regional plan at Old Goa, I will not vote for any candidate put forth by the ruling party…”

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar, who also attended the protest, said, “We are committed to stop illegalities at Old Goa and will always remain with the people to protect the Holy Precinct.”

The protesters also held placards against ‘Nhaal’, Konkani for coconut — the symbol of the Goa Forward Party (GFP). They claimed Lotlikar is the wife of former GFP treasurer Suraj Lotlikar. “After it was brought to my notice, I have removed him. He is no longer a member of our party. We are being targeted because of the election,” said GFP president Vijai Sardesai.