British woman raped near Goa’s Palolem beach

A 42-year-old British woman was raped early morning Thursday near Palolem beach in South Goa, police confirmed. According to the victim, she was on her way to her rented accommodation in Palolem from the Canacona Railway station when she was waylaid and allegedly raped.

Advertising

A complaint has been registered against unidentified persons and the Goa Crime Branch is assisting in the search.

“We have drawn up a list of suspects based on the description given to us,” said Rajendra Prabhudessai, inspector. He also confirmed a FIR under section 376 of IPC has been registered and the victim was taken for a medical test.

The tourist season in Goa attracts foreigners, with many staying till the end of the season in March. The victim, according to the police, is a regular visitor to Goa and was staying in South Goa for the season.