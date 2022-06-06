Will strive to bring back historical documents on Goa from Portugal: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his government will take the lead in bringing back documents related to Goan history from Portugal. Speaking at an event to commemorate the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Betul Fortress in South Goa’s Quepem, Sawant said he had already asked archives and archeology minister Subhash Phal Desai to take the initiative in retrieving historical documents related to the state from the erstwhile Portuguese rulers of Goa.

At the event organised by the state’s Directorate of Archives and Archeology (DAA), Sawant said, “There are many documents that are still in Portugal. I have already told the minister and the department that they should contact the Ministry of External Affairs and bring back all the documents related to Goa from Portugal. They should take the lead in this. The minister should take this initiative and visit Portugal if necessary and bring documents related to Goa back in the custody of the Goa government. These documents can be put to good use by historians and for historical research.”

He commended the DAA for translating Portuguese documents related to the history of the Betul Fortress, built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and presenting them in English. Sawant said that the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be a notified programme of the archives and archeology department and the event that took place on June 6, 1674, would be commemorated every year.

“Goa was also ruled by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and many have tried to erase those pages of history. The Portuguese ruled Goa for 450 years, but it was only in a few talukas, in eight talukas it was only for a few years. When we go through history books, we realise that it was not all over Goa. It was because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that Hindu culture was preserved,” said Pramod Sawant.

He said his government would take necessary steps for the beautification of the Betul Fortress and the beautification of Betul village, which will be important from the tourism perspective.

“Last year we started the Chhatrapati Shivaji University. If young students want to carry out historical research or want to learn public administration… they had the law department, the Navy. What we call public administration now, was there at the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji too. Researchers should take advantage of this university to study these aspects. It is important to learn about such public administration,” said Sawant.

The Goa government also released an animated film about the battles between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Portuguese and how the Maratha king’s legacy was carried forward by his son Sambhaji Maharaj and later Rajaram Raje and Shahu Maharaj. The film depicts Shivaji Maharaj’s role in protecting the Saptakoteshwar temple, once the deity of the Kadamba dynasty that ruled Goa and the forts built by him – Colvale, Betul – that were vital for the battles he fought and won.