Bombay High Court grants Goa government leave to appeal against Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal

Observing that “a prima facie case has been made out and arguable issues arise in the matter”, the Bombay High Court at Goa Saturday granted the Goa government the leave to appeal against the acquittal of former editor of Tehelka Tarun Tejpal in a case of rape and sexual assault.

Rejecting the preliminary objections raised by Tejpal’s counsel Amit Desai to the maintainability of the Goa government’s application seeking leave to appeal against his acquittal, Justice M S Sonak and Justcie R N Laddha said in their 58-page order, “…we believe that deeper scrutiny and reappreciation may be necessary of the evidence of the Respondent’s SMS, Whatsapp, and Email messages sent to the victim. This examination, we believe, is essential for several reasons that need not be elaborated. Suffice to state that this evidence has to be evaluated from the context of corroboration of the victim’s testimony in the matter. Based on this evidence, perhaps, some of the learned Additional Sessions Judge inferences about the victim’s conduct may also need a revisit. The inference from the victim’s conduct of consulting some lawyers before lodging her complaint may also require a revisit. Finally, the contention about the alleged admissions in the messages or the proper scope of such statements also requires consideration. These are brief reasons, not intended to be exhaustive for a moment.”

Eleven months after Tejpal’s acquittal, the court granted the state government the leave to appeal and directed the registry to place the appeal against acquittal for final hearing once the paperbooks of the case are prepared. Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a then colleague in an elevator of a hotel in Goa on November 7, 2013, and November 8, 2013. After the in-camera trial, Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi had acquitted him of all charges on May 21, 2021.

The high court also observed, “According to us, the reasoning line reflected in the acquittal order requires deeper scrutiny and reappreciation…from the line of reasoning in the acquittal order, we believe that further examination is necessary to determine whether the material that Section 53A of the Evidence Act shuts out as irrelevant, has impacted the acquittal. However, this is mainly in the context of some observations and comments in the acquittal order that need not be elaborated.”

Tejpal’s counsel Amit Desai had argued that the Goa government had hastily filed the appeal against Tejpal’s acquittal bypassing procedures laid down under Section 378 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before filing the appeal.

Desai emphasised that the state government had filed its appeal against the acquittal even before the complete judgment was made available and it was filed by an Additional Public Prosecutor and not routed through the ‘Public Prosecutor’ as defined under Section 378 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that refers to appeal in case of acquittal.

Desai argued that the provision in the CrPC ensures an elaborate process to ensure “an independent and objective view to decide whether the accused should be put through further ignominy”. He said that the investigating officer and the public prosecutor filing the appeal have to be “divorced” from each other for “taking away the inherent bias” and to ensure that the state government or the investigating officer do not “go after” the accused because of “extraneous factors”.

“To say that it is such a horrible judgment, I want to file (an appeal) even without waiting for the (full) judgment is casting aspersions on the fairness of the judiciary,” Desai argued.

Citing legal precedents, the judges said, “The Court is not supposed to sit over the decision taken by the Government and examine the notes and opinion to find out whether the decision of the Government to file the appeal is just, proper and fair, and the impugned judgment has been adequately analyzed. Suppose the Court has to examine all the concerned papers, opinions, notings, and files and to decide whether the decision to file the appeal is correct first; the whole purpose of hearing the appeal will stand defeated as the Court will then render the decision based on the notings/opinions in the Government files.”

While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that the trial court’s judgment was an “encyclopaedia” on how a victim of sexual assault should behave, Desai argued that the trial judge was a “lady judge conducting the trial to protect the dignity of the prosecutrix (woman)”. He said that the additional sessions judge had also disallowed certain questions put to the woman during the trial and “diligently and cautiously examined legal principles” despite which, she concluded with an acquittal.

Meanwhile, the court also allowed Tejpal’s application for renewal of his passport that was submitted to the trial court. “The trial court should also make proper orders to ensure that the Respondent redeposits the renewed passport in the Trial Court’s Registry no sooner than renewed,” the court directed.