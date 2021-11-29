‘Dignity expected during reading evidence in rape case’: HC on Tarun Tejpal’s plea for in-camera hearing

Rejecting an application filed by former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal seeking in-camera hearing, the Bombay High Court has said that in proceedings on rape cases, it is important for all parties to conduct themselves with dignity while evidence pertaining to intimate details is being read.

Tejpal had earlier sought in-camera hearing of proceedings in the appeal filed by the Goa government against his acquittal in connection with a 2013 case of alleged rape and sexual assault. While the court had rejected Tejpal’s application on November 24, it had said the reasons for its decision would be recorded separately. The court’s detailed order was made available on Monday.

Observing that Tejpal’s application for in-camera proceedings was “devoid of merits”, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice M S Jawalkar in its 23-page order stated, “In proceedings such as these i.e. rape cases in general, it is expected that all parties conduct themselves with dignity, sobriety and some sensitivity that is required, particularly, whilst reading evidence pertaining to intimate details.”

The court added, “This, we think is not too much to expect from the advocates appearing for the respective parties. Maintaining decorum in the courtroom is not merely a superficial means of protecting the image of lawyers and judges—but it is absolutely essential to the administration of justice.”

Tejpal had filed the application in August urging the court to hold in-camera proceedings, arguing that it would “protect” both himself and the woman. Under Section 327 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a judge can decide to hold proceedings in camera based on the nature and sensitivity of the case.

Tejpal’s counsel Amit Desai had also argued that keeping the proceedings open to the public and the media would restrict him from making certain submissions as he may be uncomfortable with the statements being published. This would interfere with Tejpal’s right to defend himself, Desai argued.

The judges, however, said that the argument was not justified. “There is no embargo or restriction on the applicant to argue his case freely nor his right to argue his case can be curtailed,” the court stated.

The Goa government, the respondent in Tejpal’s application, was represented by a team led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. It also included Advocate General Devidas Pangam and Additional public prosecutor Pravin Faldesai. They submitted that the protection under Section 327 of the CrPC can only be given in an inquiry or a trial, and proceedings before the High Court fell under none of these categories.

“The present proceedings can neither be said to be an inquiry nor a trial, by any stretch of imagination. Whether the present proceedings is a ‘trial’ i.e. continuation of the proceedings, for the purpose of extending the benefit of sub-section (2) of Section 327 of the code? The answer is again ‘no’,” the judges said.

Desai had informed the court last week that he had instructions to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay High Court’s decision.