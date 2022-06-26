Blood trail leads Goa police to murder accused

A 300-metre trail of blood led Margao police to the man accused of killing a fellow labourer from Jharkhand.

On Saturday morning, a man was found dead in the rear of a pick-up truck parked outside a hotel in Margao; he had suffered multiple, grievous stab wounds on abdomen and chest. While police were initially in a blind spot over identity of the deceased and how he wound up dead inside the vehicle, the puzzle was pieced together with a trail of blood, a dog squad, and CCTV footage.

In a matter of hours, Prashant Barnam, 26, who allegedly killed Amit Kirketti, aged about 35, was arrested. A blood trail that stretched from the truck to the spot where the two men had an altercation the previous night was partially wiped out by the pouring rain in Margao’s Khareband area. Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Abhishek Dhania said a police team traced the blood trail backwards. The dog squad of the forensic team helped build back the trail.

Police found the victim’s belongings about 300 metres from the truck and identified him. Investigation led police to Barna, also from Jharkhand, who allegedly stabbed Kirketti multiple times after an altercation.

After being stabbed, a blood-soaked Kirketti had walked the distance to escape, and got in the parked pick-up truck to hide from Barna, police suspect. He succumbed to injuries inside the vehicle.