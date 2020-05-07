Caught on camera: Black panther spotted in Goa’s Netravali sanctuary

While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary, he added. While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary, he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday tweeted a picture of “a Black Panther” from Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa.

Sawant uploaded the picture on his personal twitter handle.

“A great glimpse of Goas rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem beat of Netravali wildlife sanctuary,” he tweeted.

A great glimpse of Goa’s rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/p7IVuHDLP1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 6, 2020

A senior forest department official said it they were trying to find out if it was a lone Black Panther in the sanctuary or there were others too.

While the area is a known habitat of tigers, this is for the first time a Black Panther has been captured in camera in Netravali sanctuary, he added.

