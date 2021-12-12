BJP MLA alleges irregularities in recruitment in govt departments; Goa CM Pramod Sawant says he will look into it

BJP MLA Atanasio alias Babush Monserrate on Saturday made allegations against his party’s government over recruitment for government jobs. Monserrate, MLA from Panaji, alleged that most jobs in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) were given to people from Valpoi, the Assembly constituency of health minister Vishwajit Rane even as the latter denied the charges.

“The list of names that came up is without anybody’s signature and is incorrect. I have found out from my department. I have told him (Monserrate) that it is not the correct list and he was okay with it. This issue has been resolved,” Rane told The Indian Express. He said the list did not even bear GMC’s name. He said the allegation was factually incorrect.

Earlier on Saturday, Monserrate even met GMC officials with party MLAs Antonio Fernandes and Francisco Silveira, and said he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

He alleged that government jobs should be given on merit and they cannot be given to people from one constituency alone. “This (GMC) is not a private limited company…We may be from the same party but we cannot tolerate this nonsense,” Monserrate said to reporters outside GMC.

Later, Monserrate alleged that the PWD Minister had indulged in malpractices in selecting candidates for the post of engineers. “I am making a direct allegation that the Minister of PWD…has taken money from people to get their names selected. I have proof to show people have paid and the Minister has sold the jobs to the highest bidder. He alleged that people had paid as much as Rs 25 lakh to secure jobs and said the list of selected candidates needs to be withdrawn immediately. While PWD minister Deepak Pauskar did not respond to calls, Sawant told reporters on Saturday, “I will look into it.”

On Saturday, AAP leader Amit Palekar had also alleged that out of 105 jobs in GMC, 96 were given to candidates from Sanquelim and Valpoi, constituencies of Chief Minister Sawant and Health Minister Rane. Palekar said AAP would demand an inquiry by the state’s vigilance department.

“The list used by another political party is not even from Goa but from another state. It is only for creating hype as the election is fast approaching. Till today, nobody has pointed a finger at me in any kind of recruitment,” Rane said.