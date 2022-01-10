BJP minister, wife likely to join Cong; Independent MLA returns to party fold

AFTER MONTHS of speculation over his exit from the BJP, Goa Ports Minister Micheal Lobo may finally put the rumours to rest. Lobo, who was seen campaigning door-to-door alongside a Congress leader in Saligaon constituency on Sunday, is likely to join the Congress on Monday.

Lobo may be the first minister to quit the ruling BJP ahead of the polls in Goa. Sources said he and his wife Delilah Lobo, Sarpanch of Parra Village Panchayat, are both expected to join the Congress.

On Sunday, Independent MLA from Sanguem Prasad Gaonkar also joined the Congress. A prominent ST leader, Gaonkar, a former Congressman, returned to the party in the presence of party Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“He will play a major role in helping the Congress party come to power,” said Rao. On Sunday, the Congress also declared its second list, announcing names of seven more candidates.