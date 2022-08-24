scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death: Doctors to conduct postmortem in Goa hospital today

Sonali Phogat's family questioned the circumstances of her death and opposition parties in Haryana demanded a CBI probe.

Phogat was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. (PTI)

The postmortem of the mortal remains of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat would be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of her death, an official said.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was “brought dead” at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Monday evening, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack. The family members of Phogat arrived in Goa on Tuesday night.

A senior GMCH official said a panel of two experts – Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares – from the hospital’s forensic science medicine department will conduct the autopsy.

Also Read |Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame, and run-ins with controversies

The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said Phogat had arrived in Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna area. She was brought to the hospital from the hotel around 9 am on Tuesday, he said.

She was brought to the St Anthony Hospital after she complained of uneasiness, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

Singh said there is no foul play in the case, even as Phogat’s family questioned the circumstances of her death and opposition parties in Haryana demanded a CBI probe.

Advertisement

There are no external injury marks on the body, the DGP said, adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:52:41 am
Next Story

WhatsApp Communities feature finally coming to beta users: All you need to know

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail
Booked for Prophet remarks

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures
Opinion

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
From a boxer to a teacher, 11 women drivers to steer fleet of DTC buses
In Delhi

From a boxer to a teacher, 11 women drivers to steer fleet of DTC buses

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief
Talking Education

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2023

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2023

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement