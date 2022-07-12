scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

BJP has nothing to do with ‘rebellion’ in Goa Congress: CM Pramod Sawant Panaji

On Sunday, five of the total 11 Congress MLAs in Goa went incommunicado, fuelling speculations about a split in the party.

By: PTI | Goa |
July 12, 2022 1:45:09 pm
Goa assembly, Goa latest newsGoa CM Pramod Sawant said, “Let me reiterate that the BJP has nothing to do with the rebellion in the Congress Legislature Party."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the BJP has nothing to do with the “rebellion” in the state Congress Legislature Party.

On Sunday, five of the total 11 Congress MLAs in Goa went incommunicado, fuelling speculations about a split in the party.

But, they attended the monsoon session of the state Assembly which began on Monday and claimed there was “nothing wrong” in the opposition party.

Ten of the Congress MLAs also attended a meeting chaired by senior party leader Mukul Wasnik in Panaji on Monday night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

Some reporters outside the Assembly complex on Tuesday asked CM and senior BJP leader Sawant about developments in the state Congress.

“Let me reiterate that the BJP has nothing to do with the rebellion in the Congress Legislature Party,” Sawant said before walking away without answering any further questions.

After the five Congress MLAs — Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo — went incommunicado on Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked Wasnik to rush to Goa.

The Congress had accused Lobo and former chief minister Kamat of “conspiring and hobnobbing” with the ruling BJP to engineer a split in the grand old party’s legislative wing.

The party also removed Lobo from the post of leader of opposition in the 40-member state Assembly.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement