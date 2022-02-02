BJP has new strategy, once Congress candidates win, they will join BJP: Kejriwal in Goa

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the BJP in Goa already has an understanding with Congress candidates in the state who will switch parties when elected.

Kejriwal, who arrived at the Dabolim airport on Tuesday afternoon will be in Goa for the next three days. He said, “People of Goa have two options. One is to vote for an honest party and elect and honest government and the other is to directly or indirectly vote for the BJP. If they vote any other party too, the vote will go to BJP. Like last time, they voted the Congress and the MLAs went to BJP. This time we hear that BJP has helped their people get Congress tickets so that after winning they can straight come to BJP.” He spoke of the Catholic-dominated Salcete taluka in South Goa which there are eight assembly constituencies.

“Salcete is an area where BJP has no chance of winning. So BJP has got Congress tickets for its candidates so that they can go to BJP after winning,” Kejriwal said. “Since BJP has realised it cannot form a government without winning the Salcete bastion, it has put seven candidates on the ballot under the Congress banner, and it is financing them,” said Kejriwal.

The Congress has a traditional voter base in Salcete.

“The situation is the same this time around, with talk of Congress defections in every part of the state. The BJP has planned a new strategy. Once the Congress candidates have won their seats, they are going to join the BJP,” Kejriwal claimed.

AAP’s Goa desk incharge Aatishi also said on Tuesday, “The BJP knows Congress MLAs are available for sale. They have made deals with Congress candidates already. They have not even waited for the election.”