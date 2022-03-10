With BJP poised to form govt in Goa, Pramod Sawant set to continue as CM

With the incumbent BJP poised to form its government in Goa again after emerging as the single largest party, the 48-year-old party leader, Pramod Sawant, is all set to continue as the Chief Minister. He won from his Sanquelim constituency by a slim margin.

Sawant took over the reins after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in 2019. Often compared with Parrikar, Sawant led the BJP’s charge in the current Goa Assembly polls. This was the first Assembly election that the BJP contested without Parrikar, a party stalwart who was instrumental in its rise in the coastal state. He featured on the party’s banners, manifesto and speeches during the campaign. A common refrain was echoed by the BJP MLAs, who jumped ship ahead of the polls, erstwhile saffron party allies, and senior party leaders, who were denied election tickets, that it was no longer the party that Parrikar built.The election provided Sawant the opportunity to come out of

Parrikar’s shadow.

His three-year stint as the CM has been eventful. Months after he took the helm, the BJP got a full majority in the 40-member House after ten Congress MLAs and two MGP MLAs defected to the party. It was legally challenged and the High Court of Bombay at Goa recently ruled that the two-thirds MLAs who defected to the BJP did not attract disqualification.

In the course of the pandemic, especially during the devastating second Covid wave in May last year, the Sawant government drew flak for its handling of the pandemic, especially over the shortage in supply of oxygen in hospitals. His “differences” with health minister Vishwajit Rane also came to surface then.

Sawant had courted controversy by making a statement in the Assembly in July last year after two minors were raped in Benaulim. He later said that his statement was taken “out of context”.

Citizens’ protest against the three linear projects led to the “Save Mollem” movement in November 2020 that fuelled the protest against tree felling in the Mollem National Park in South Goa. Protests also erupted against the construction of a bungalow in the heritage precinct of Old Goa, a part of the land for which was first purchased by Manish Munot, the husband of Mumbai-based BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, but later sold.

The Goa Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill, passed in the Assembly amid the Opposition walk-out, also turned out to be a “misadventure” that the Sawant government later shelved.

During his two-decade-long political journey so far, Sawant has been the BJP’s Yuva Morcha leader, a three-term MLA from Sanquelim, and the Assembly Speaker. Among the few Goa politicians who have had a single party career graph, he has also been associated with the RSS.

Sawant has a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Shivaji University in Kolhapur and a Master’s degree in Social Work (MSW) from Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune. In his election affidavit, he declared movable assets of Rs 3.46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.86 crore. His wife Sulakshana Sawant is a school teacher and a BJP functionary. They have a teenaged daughter.