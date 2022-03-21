BJP to declare Goa CM after legislature party meet at 4 pm today; Sawant, Rane top contenders

The BJP legislature committee will meet at 4 pm in Panaji on Monday after which the name of the new Goa Chief Minister will be announced.

While caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant seemed well-positioned to earn his second term after the BJP won 20 of the 40 Legislative Assembly seats in the state, former health minister and senior legislator Vishwajit Rane’s presence in Delhi on Sunday fuelled speculations that he may still be a contender for the top job.

Both Sawant and Rane, who have a history of differences, met senior leaders of the party, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi on Sunday, sources said.

While senior party leaders have indicated that Sawant is likely to get another term as the chief minister, according to a section of the party leaders, Rane played a significant role in leading the BJP to an impressive performance in the state where fractured mandates have often led to spells of political uncertainty. Rane, who backed his wife Deviya’s poll campaign to bring the Congress’s 45-year bastion of Poriem to the BJP, may want a bigger stake in the government, sources said.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said Sunday that the party’s central observers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan, will arrive in the state on Monday and a meeting of the legislature party will be held at 4 pm. “Tomorrow evening at 4 pm a meeting of all elected MLAs of the party will be held in the state office of the party,” he said.

Tanavade added that the name of the leader of the legislature party, chosen by all MLAs, and the next chief minister will be declared after the meeting. State BJP leaders, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and national general secretary in charge of Goa, C T Ravi, will also be present.

Tanavade had said that the date for the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and 11 ministers in his Cabinet is yet to be finalised, adding that the ceremony will be held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium in Taleigao and not in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan as expected.

“Our central leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Once that date is confirmed in Delhi, it will be announced,” Tanavade said.

He said the ceremony is likely to be held on March 23, 24 or 25 depending on a date convenient for the expected central leaders to attend the event. While the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not been confirmed, Tanavade had said that it is possible that they may attend the swearing-in ceremony.