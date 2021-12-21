In BJP vs Congress contest for Poreim, Goa health minister may face his father, ex-CM

A day after the Congress was reduced to two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly, former chief minister and the party’s 11-time MLA Pratap Singh Rane (83) Tuesday announced that he will contest the upcoming legislative assembly election once again from the Congress. Rane said that he would contest the polls slated for February, 2022 from his bastion of Poriem from where he remains undefeated.

However, his declaration may lead to an unexpected electoral duel between father and son as Vishwajit Rane, health minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the neighbouring assembly constituency of Valpoi, said on Tuesday that he would contest from Poriem as a BJP candidate against his father and was confident of a win.

Soon after Rane’s announcement, Vishwajit said that his octogenarian father was under pressure to contest the election from the Congress’s central leadership at a time that he should be hanging his boots. “Eighty-three is not the age to promote yourself. It is the age to retire gracefully,” Vishwajit said.

The Goa Congress has been beleaguered by a series of exits from the party including the most recent by its MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, who quit the party after being named its election candidate.

Rane had issued a video statement on December 8 that he would not be leaving the Congress party. Rane’s declaration to contest the next election may give the Congress the confidence to retain the seat that Rane has won consecutively in 11 elections. Rane and former chief minister Digambar Kamat are the only two remaining MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly since the 2017 assembly polls in which the party had won 17 seats.

His son Vishwajit still feels that Rane may change his mind but in case, that doesn’t happen, he was prepared to wrest the Poreim seat from his father. “I have nurtured that seat for the last 20 years and the youth and women from the constituency have a connect with me. I will contest from Poriem and I will win by a margin of more than 10,000 votes,” he said.

Vishwajit said that his father was Goa’s tallest leader and he has great respect for him but it was now time for him to retire from politics.

“A lot of transition has taken place; a generational shift has taken place. We have already discussed this but he is being pressurised by the central leadership, Sonia Gandhi and others. There is some sort of a conspiracy theory to put him in the fray. But that doesn’t matter because I will be contesting on a BJP ticket in that constituency (Poreim). We will see what to do in Valpoi,” said Vishwajit, a four-time MLA.

“I never expected this and I did not want it to go that way but it is going that way. I hope better sense prevails and I don’t have to face him in elections because I don’t want to be the person to retire him through an electoral battle,” Vishwajit told the Indian Express.

He tweeted on Tuesday: “Pratapsingh Raoji Rane is my father and we shall sort this issue amicably. Although I have decided to contest from Poriem constituency, we will resolve this internally within the family.”

The senior Rane, however, said that the question of an electoral face-off with his son cannot be answered until it is known which seat Vishwajit would contest. “I am the MLA from Poriem and he is from Valpoi. I don’t interfere with him. I don’t know if my son is standing (for election) from Poriem or Valpoi. It is for his party to decide. If my party gives me ticket to contest from Poriem I will contest. All these years I have been a disciplined person and I stay within what the party wants me to do,” the senior Rane said.

Vishwajit, previously with the Congress, had resigned after the Congress failed to form the government in March, 2017 despite winning majority of the seats. He won the by-poll in Valpoi from the BJP in August 2017.

The senior Rane, first became an MLA in 1972. He has been a legislator for 50 years, of which he has spent 45 in the Congress. He was first elected as an MLA of the third legislative assembly of Goa, Daman and Diu in 1972 from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) till 1977. He later joined the Congress and was appointed Chief Minister in 1980, followed by five other stints as CM. He served twice as the Speaker of the Goa legislative Assembly and twice as the leader of Opposition.