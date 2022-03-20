BJP to declare CM, stake claim to form Goa government on Monday: Tanavade

Ten days after the results of the Legislative Assembly elections in the state were declared, Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said Sunday that the party’s central observers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan, will arrive in Goa on Monday and a meeting of the legislative party will be held.

“Tomorrow evening at 4 pm, a meeting of all elected MLAs of the party will be held in the state office of the party,” Tanavade said, adding that the name of the next chief minister and the leader of the legislative party, chosen by all MLAs, will be declared after the meeting.

State BJP leaders, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and national general secretary in-charge of Goa C T Ravi will also be present.

After the legislative party takes a decision, the leaders will approach Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday evening to stake claim to form the next government in the state, Tanavade said.

He, however, pointed out that the date for the swearing-in ceremony was yet to be finalised. It will be held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium in Taleigao and not in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan as expected.

“Our central leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Once that date is confirmed in Delhi, it will be announced,” Tanavade said.

The ceremony is likely to be held on March 23, 24 or 25 depending on the convenience of the central leaders expected to attend the event, he added. While the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not been confirmed, Tanavade said it is possible that they may attend the ceremony.