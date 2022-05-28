Many in contact, BJP can have 30 MLAs in Goa if party permits: BJP Goa in-charge C T Ravi

BJP Goa in-charge C T Ravi Saturday said that the saffron party may get the support of 30 MLAs in the 40-member House in the coastal state. At present, the BJP, which won 20 seats in the assembly election held in February, has the support of 25 MLAs with independents and other party MLAs backing it.

Addressing the party’s state executive meeting held in Panaji, BJP national general secretary Ravi said, “On behalf of the central BJP, I thank all of you for your hard work that ensured the BJP’s victory and for forming the third successive government in Goa. Your (election) slogan was ‘Bavisaant Baavis (22 in 2022)’. With support (from other MLAs) we are 25 in 2022. But don’t worry; a lot of people are in contact (with us). Within 2022, we will cross 30. The party has not given permission. That’s why we are 25. If the party grants permission, we will be 30 in ’22.”

After the poll results were declared on March 10, two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs and three Independent MLAs supported the BJP in government formation. MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar was made a minister in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s cabinet. Notably, the MGP had contested the election in a pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Congress won 11 seats, the AAP won two, and homegrown parties Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party won one seat each. Despite its aggressive election campaign, the TMC could not win a single seat in the state.

The state executive meeting was also attended by Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, state cabinet ministers Vishwajit Rane and Mauvin Godinho, among other senior BJP leaders.