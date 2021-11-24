Will auction 6-8 mining blocks in Goa by Dec 15, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that his cabinet had decided to carry out the auction of six to eight mining blocks in the state through the state-run mining corporation by mid-December.

“It is almost finalised. By December 15, we should be able to complete the auction procedure for about six to eight (mining) blocks. It will be done through the corporation but State Bank of India has been taken on board for the auction,” Sawant said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes at a time when restarting mining has become one of the top election promises in poll-bound Goa. Mining, which was an important source of livelihood in Goa along with tourism, came to a complete halt after a Supreme Court order in 2018. Mining had, in fact, virtually stopped in 2012 itself while the issue was under litigation. A sector that has been awaiting revival in line with the directions of the Supreme Court is now a poll issue, with every political player offering to revive it and restore livelihoods.

The Goa government had earlier signed an MoU with Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), a public sector undertaking, to inspect and identify the mining leases that the government could auction through the state-run Goa Mineral Development Corporation.

“They (MECL) will complete their exploration and decide how to do it (auction). After that, the auction will be carried out through State Bank of India. They have started the work and it will be finalised soon,” Sawant said. He said that the payment of fees to the MECL will be made through the Directorate of Mining and Geology.

Sawant had announced the setting up of the mining corporation in March and the Goa Mineral Development Corporation Bill, 2021, was passed in the assembly in July amid a walk-out by the opposition, along with a bunch of other bills including the Goa Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill, 2021 that was eventually shelved.