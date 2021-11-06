Ask political tourists if they will slash fuel prices in their state: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Lauding the Centre’s decision to slash fuel prices, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant responded to claims that only BJP-ruled states were further reducing fuel prices, saying: “Don’t ask me that. Ask those who have come here for political tourism when they will do it in their state.”

On Wednesday, along with the reduction in excise duty announced by the Centre, the Goa government announced that it will further reduce the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre.

Responding to questions over protests by contract teachers in government schools last week, Sawant said their issues had been resolved but political leaders influenced them to continue the strike. “The political pot is now simmering,” he said Saturday.

Sawant had earlier met contract teachers protesting at Azad Maidan and handed over an order that, he said, they were “satisfied” with. “No one has given them a better offer than this and they are very satisfied. The order was issued eight days ago, even before they started their protest. There was no need to protest. Some political leader met them, some calls were made and they were protesting under their influence. Their pay has been increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000,” Sawant added.