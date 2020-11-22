As tourist inflow rises, policing a challenge in Covid times but cops ready: Goa DGP

People queue up outside a Covid19 testing van (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

With the number of tourists in Goa increasing, state Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that crowd management “will be a challenging task” in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the police and beach patrol had a tough time managing the crowd at Miramar beach, with a large number of tourists going for a dip in the water to perform Chhath Puja. Videos and photographs that were shared widely on social media showed a huge number of people assembled on the beach.

“…on beaches the crowd has increased; hotels, too, are seeing more and more bookings. It will be a challenging task,” DGP Meena said, “We could see people want to come, go to beaches…people want to enjoy. We are also gearing up.”

Stating that the pandemic is a completely new reality for even the police personnel, Meena said, “We have to change our strategies every day (to manage the crowd and make them follow Covid-19 protocol). Sometimes people are emotionally attached with functions (festivals)…”

Winter being the peak tourist season for the coastal state, the DGP said police officials are gearing for a bigger inflow of tourists. He said all tourism-related activities should follow Covid-related standard operating procedures and physical distancing norms.

Since the outbreak, nearly 900 Goa Police personnel have tested positive, including the DGP.

