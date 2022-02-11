Unfortunate that PM openly lies: Arvind Kejriwal on Modi’s claims on migrant exodus

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his statements in Parliament accusing the Opposition governments of instigating migrant workers to leave at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kejriwal also urged Goans to vote for AAP instead of the Congress and other parties in the fray, if they want to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“The Prime Minister is lying. It is unfortunate for the country that its Prime Minister openly lies like this,” Kejriwal said in Panaji while responding to a question about the PM’s speech in Parliament earlier this week.

Modi had said, “At the time, there was a government in Delhi, the government that is there even now which sent out jeeps with loudspeakers to jhuggi-jhopri (slums) colonies and told them there was a big problem and asked them to run away. It asked them to go back home and return to their villages. They provided them with buses to leave Delhi and left them mid-way, creating several problems for workers. Because of this, Corona spread at a faster pace than before in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab, and attacked people,”

With only three days left before Goa goes to the polls on February 14, Kejriwal said on Friday, “If you want to defeat the BJP, give your vote to AAP. There is no use in giving your vote to Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) because they will eventually go to the BJP. Those who want the BJP out should not allow their votes to be split, they should all vote for the AAP.”