In Goa, Kejriwal promises allowance for unemployed, 80% quota in jobs for locals

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that, if elected to power, the party would reserve 80 per cent of private jobs in Goa for locals and would provide jobs to the youth. He also said one unemployed person from each house would get a job, and that unemployed people in search of work would get an allowance of Rs 3,000.

Kejriwal arrived in Goa on Monday to drum up support for his party ahead of Assembly polls early next year.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Kejriwal said that AAP would stop corrupt practices and ensure the youth in Goa had access to government jobs. “We will provide Rs 5000 per month assistance to those who are unemployed due to tourism shut down in Covid times and also to those who are unemployed due to mining ban,” he further said.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for starting a door-step delivery of services in Goa, Kejriwal said, “He’s copying what was being done in Delhi. Why vote for duplicate, when you can vote for the original?”

Earlier this month, the AAP had started a campaign against the problem of unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs. “With unemployment at its peak, Goa’s youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa,” Kejriwal had tweeted on Monday.