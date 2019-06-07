Artist assaulted in Goa describes attack in viral video

In a video that has gone viral, an artist, who was waylaid by a biker in Goa, and later physically and sexually assaulted, has described the incident from last week.The artist uploaded the video and asked not be identified as a “victim” or a “survivor”.

According to the artist’s complaint, the incident happened on May 31. The artist said the accused, identified as Brian Franco, was speaking on the phone and riding his two-wheeler too close to the artist’s bike. The artist expressed displeasure at this.

The artist narrated, “He stalked me and cornered my bike and stopped his bike in front of mine such that I had to stop. He proceeded to remove my bike keys and threw them away and then started to hit my bike and intimidate me. I was not scared, I looked straight into his eyes without fear…”

At this point, Franco allegedly touched the artist inappropriately.

Goa police has booked Franco under IPC Sections 354 (outraging modesty) and 354 d (stalking) 323 (causing hurt voluntarily), 504 (breach of peace).

According to police, the accused was remanded twice for two days each and released on bail on the third appeal. In a post, the artist expressed disappointment at the release of the accused on bail after four days.

SP Chandan Choudhary said, “We sought police custody (of the accused) and also filed a complaint as we saw merit in the complaint…We made a strong case as initially the courts were only giving us remand for two days. Based on interrogation we went again to the courts who remanded him for another two days. He finally went into judicial custody only after four days of strict probe. We are going to file chargesheet in the next ten days as we have a strong case.”