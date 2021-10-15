Amit Shah calls for ‘full majority’ govt in Goa, raises Ram Mandir, Art 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told BJP workers in the state on Thursday to help the party achieve absolute majority in the coming assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Addressing a BJP workers’ gathering in Taleigaon, Shah said, “Everybody talks about the double engine government…This time, we don’t want a government of few bogies. We want a full majority government on our own symbol.

“Why do we need a full majority? It makes a lot of difference. Had Modji not got a full majority, could we have built the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Could we have nullified Article 370? Could we have led the country on the path of development in just seven years?” Shah asked party workers gathered at the Taleigaon Community Centre.

He said the party will turn Goa into a “model state” if it won absolute majority. Earlier in the day, while speaking at the bhumi pujan of National Forensic Sciences University campus in Dharbandora in South Goa, Shah said, “I am predicting that BJP will form a government with absolute majority.”

Remembering late defence minister Manohar Parrikar, Shah said, “Under the leadership of Modiji, Parrikarji gave our three armed forces the gift of One Rank One Pension…For many years, extremists would cross our borders and spread terror…But with our surgical strikes, we showed the world that India’s borders are not to be challenged.”

Shah said the state and Central governments had brought about development. “Make up your mind today… Put your stamp of approval on Pramod Sawant’s work under Modiji’s leadership by voting our government back to power.”

He said the forensic university about to start in Goa will help improve conviction rates, generate employment opportunities for Goan youth and meet the shortage of manpower in the field. “A visit by forensic scientists should be mandatory in offences that attract punishment of more than six years,” Shah said. There should be forensic teams at the district level across 600 districts in the country. “For this, we will need 30,000-40,000 forensic scientists. Where will we get them? On one side, there is unemployment, on the other, there is shortage of skilled manpower. Only education is the answer to both and that is why the forensic sciences

university was established,” he said.

In ten years, graduates from the university will also find employment as professors there. “In ten years, people will also say that most forensic scientists come from Goa”. He said Goa NFSU should also cater to issues relevant to Goa, such as, tourism, Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and coastal policing.

He also commended Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for achieving 100 per cent vaccination of the eligible population in Goa with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. He said Goa’s handling of the pandemic was among the best in the country.

“The Goa government met every challenge efficiently and faced Covid-19 well. It was among the leading (states) in the country. I have no hesitation in saying that,” said Shah.

Taking a swipe at AAP, Shah said, “Some people come here and say we will do this for free and that for free. What do they think Goa is? Goa needs a government that will levy appropriate taxes but only bring about development, and teach people to live with respect. We don’t want a government dishing out freebies.” AAP has promised up to 300 units of free electricity a month to Goan households, if voted to power.