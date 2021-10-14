Amit Shah: BJP coming back to power with full majority in Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP was set to return to power with a full majority in Goa. Goa is expected to go to Legislative Assembly polls in February-March next year.

“Main abhi se keh raha hu. Likh lo. Goa nein purna bahumat se BJP ki sarkar ayegi (I am saying it already. Write it down. The BJP will form a government with full majority in Goa),” Shah said.

Shah was speaking at the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the National Forensic Sciences University campus in Dharbandora in South Goa. Shah, who arrived in Goa on Thursday morning, is also scheduled to address BJP workers in Taleigaon on Thursday evening. BJP’s Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had said on Wednesday that Shah is expected to meet BJP MLAs and ministers ahead of polls in the state.

Shah also remembered late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, and said he could not have come to Goa and not talk about memories of Parrikar. He said that the country will remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parrikar for ages. “Under the leadership of Modiji, Parrikarji gave our three armed forces the gift of One Rank One Pension,” Shah said.

Shah said, “For many years, extremists would cross our borders, cause various incidents, spread terror and there would be nothing other than a request from the Delhi Durbar. But when there was an attack in Poonch and our jawans were killed, for the first time, surgical strikes were carried out and India showed the world its borders are not to be challenged.”

Amid slogans cheering the BJP and its leaders, Shah also said the BJP government at the Centre and in Goa had brought about development and given the state a stable government in the last decade. “Chunaav abhi dur hai lekin aaj se hi mann bana lena, Modiji ke netritva mein yaha phir se purna bahutmat se BJP ki sarkar banana aur Pramod Sawant ji ke kaam par thappa lagana (Polls are still far away but make up your mind today. Under Modiji’s leadership, bring back a government with full majority and put a stamp on Pramod Sawant’s work).”

Also Read | Whoever wins Goa wins Lok Sabha polls: Chidambaram

He said that the forensic university that was about to start in Goa was aimed at improving conviction rates, generate employment opportunities for Goan youth and meet the shortage of manpower in forensic science.

“In offences that attract punishment of more than six years, a visit by forensic scientists should be made compulsory,” Shah said. With this, he said, there will be forensic teams at the district level across 600 districts in the country and there should also be mobile forensic vans.

“For this we will need 30,000-40,000 forensic scientists. Where will we get them from? On one side there is unemployment, on the other there is shortage of skilled manpower. Only education is the answer to both and that is why the forensic sciences university was established,” said Shah.

He said that in 10 years, students graduating from the university will also find employment as professors in the university. “In 10 years, people will say that most forensic scientists come from Goa.” He said that Goa NFSU should also cater to issues relevant to Goa like tourism, NDPS Act and coastal policing.

He also commended Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for achieving 100 per cent Covid vaccination of the eligible population in Goa with the first dose. He said that Goa’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was among the best in the country.

“Goa government met every challenge very efficiently and faced corona very well. It was among the leading (states) in the country. I have no hesitation in saying that,” said Shah.

He said the Mopa airport should be ready in one year and will enhance tourism. The six-laning of the national highway and various infrastructure projects in the state were testimony to the BJP’s government’s commitment to development, he claimed.