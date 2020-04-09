Amid lockdown, Goa denies entry to cruise ship

An empty Goa street amid lockdown (Express Photo: Smita Nair) An empty Goa street amid lockdown (Express Photo: Smita Nair)

Denying permission to enter the Mormugo port, the Goa government Thursday asked a cruise liner to follow MHA guidelines pertaining to state lockdown.

Port Minister Michael Lobo later told reporters that the authorities are engaged in handling the situation, but currently due to the lockdown the vessel cannot be allowed to disembark in Goa.

The vessel is named MS Karnika, operated by Jalesh Cruises, had arrived at the Goa port from Mauritius on Thursday — and is reported to have many Goans, along with many other state natives.

While Lobo said the vessel’s chart history says disembarkment in Mumbai, officials at Mumbai port said no such information was available with them.

Later Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said they will consult MHA, as he added, “the sea farers can only be allowed entry to Goa after they finish their quarantine period on land and manage to get the Covid-19 free certificate.”

Sources with the Goa Seafarers Association said this was a tough negotiation as many other vessels and chartered flights with sea farers are expected and the state cannot put the onus on them to show they are covid-19 free.

