Amid coronavirus fears, 1,000 spurious masks seized in Goa

People wear facemasks amid fears of COVID-19 spread in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) People wear facemasks amid fears of COVID-19 spread in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

A series of raids conducted by the Goa government’s Legal Metrology department found over 1,000 spurious masks being hoarded for sale. The raids were conducted at Mapusa, Bicholim, Tiswadi, Margao and Ponda sub districts.

By evening, the Goa government issued a Health Department advisory on usage of anti-coronavirus masks, asking people not to panic. The advisory has taken points from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, which appeal to people to not wear masks unnecessarily and also recommends private sector employers to explore the possibility of getting employees to work from home.

The Legal Metrology department found more than a 1,000 spurious masks, many designed on the N-95 specification, according to a press statement.

“Massive drive was carried out by the official of the Legal Metrology department with respect to mask and sanitiser related to corona virus and booked 12 cases and seized 806 ordinary mask and 195 N95 mask for not bearing mandatory declaration as required under legal Metrology Act and Rules in force,” the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd