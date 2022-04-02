Ambedkar chose Buddhism over Islam, Christianity since it’s closest to Constitution: Goa BJP leader

A senior Goa BJP leader Friday said Dr B R Ambedkar had chosen to convert to Buddhism rather than Islam or Christianity, and that if five lakh of his Dalit followers had become Muslim, “there would be another Pakistan in this country”.

State BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Satish Dhond was speaking at a programme in Panaji to mark the BJP’s poll win; Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present.

Addressed @BJP4Goa Karyakarta meeting in the presence of State President Shri @ShetSadanand, Ministers in Govt of Goa, General Secretary (org) Shri Satish Dhond, and senior leaders and Karyakartas. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ObVu1gv5B9 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 1, 2022

“He (Ambedkar) suffered a lot as a Dalit but despite that he did not become a Christian, he did not become a Muslim. When he said that he wanted to change his religion, the Nizam of Hyderabad wrote to him and offered him a huge sum of money and asked him to become a Muslim. But he did not become a Muslim. Christians tried very hard to convert him but he said no,” said Dhond.

He went on: “Ambedkar said he will be a Buddhist. Why? Buddhism was founded in this country…. All the things he wrote in the Constitution (equality, brotherhood) were all there in Buddhism and that is why he accepted Buddhism. Now you think about it. If he had become a Muslim, if five lakh Dalits (his followers) in this country would have become Muslims. What would have happened? There would be another Pakistan in this country.”

Dhond asked BJP workers to hold programmes to mark Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in their respective constituencies on the April 14,

Dhond also said that despite several years of Congress rule in the country, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna by the V P Singh government and the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a major hand in that.

Besides Chief Minister Sawant, the meeting was attended by BJP state chief Sadanand Tanavade, and newly elected ministers and MLAs.

Sawant said, “If anyone says you won because of the split in votes, tell them no. We won because of our hard work and because of the work of our government.” Leaders of the party told BJP workers that they had now brace themselves for upcoming village Panchayat elections in May-June and the Lok Sabha election of 2024 right after that.

Earlier on Friday, Sawant said that ministers will be allocated portfolios before Monday and the cabinet expansion would also take place by then.

On March 28, Sawant was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second time and eight other ministers were also sworn in. Three more ministerial appointments are yet to be made. The BJP that won 20 seats in the 40-member legislative assembly formed the government with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independent MLAs. It is likely that the senior MGP legislator Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar and independent MLA Aleixo Reginald Lourenco may be accommodated in the cabinet.