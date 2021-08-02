Alleged imposter who created fake profile of Goa CM arrested

Police said that it is investigating the details of other victims of the accused. (Representational)

The Goa police’s cyber crime cell on Monday arrested a man who had allegedly created a fake Facebook account in the name of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and sought money from his Facebook friends under the pretext of medical emergencies.

In a joint operation supervised by Superintendent of Police , Mewat in Haryana, Mohammed Sakir Husain, a resident of a Chhata, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh was apprehended when he allegedly made an attempt to give the police a slip in Mathura. The Goa police worked together with the police in both Mewat and Mathura to trap Husain, police officials said. The police is investigating whether the details of other victims of the accused, who was found with 200 SIM cards from different service providers, the Goa police said in a statement issued Monday.

The Cyber Crime police station in Goa had received a complaint on July 16 about an unknown person who had created a fake account in the name of Sawant by using his name and picture and sending requests through the fake account asking people to transfer money to an electronic payment wallet he created impersonating Sawant.

The Goa police said that their investigation showed that the offence was being committed from Mewant and Mathura and the surrounding areas.

The Goa police then shared the information with the police in the respective states who helped in tracing the accused.