Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
AI-powered robot introduced to save lives on Goa beaches

The incorporation of AI-based support follows an increase in beach-related incidents due the rising number of domestic and foreign tourists on Goa's coastline, said a spokesperson from Drishti Marine.

A lifeguard with an artificial intelligence-based robot 'Aurus' after it was introduced to save lives on beaches and other water bodies in Goa by a state-appointed lifeguard services agency. (PTI Photo)
Aurus, an Artificial Intelligence-based self-driving robot, and AI-based monitoring system Triton are being used to augment life-saving capabilities on Goa’s beaches, a state-appointed lifeguard services agency has said.

The incorporation of AI-based support follows an increase in beach-related incidents due the rising number of domestic and foreign tourists on Goa’s coastline, said a spokesperson from Drishti Marine.

There have been more than 1,000 rescue incidents in the past two years along the coastal belt which required assistance from the agency’s life savers, he said.

“Aurus is a self-driving robot” developed to assist lifesavers by patrolling extensive non-swim zones and alerting tourists during high tide.

The new addition will help in increased surveillance and crowd management at the beaches, he said.

Besides, the Triton system’s primary focus is to provide a completely AI-based monitoring of non-swim zones, thereby alerting tourists of the danger and notifying the nearest lifesaver.

Aurus is currently deployed at Miramar beach in North Goa, while Triton is deployed at Baina, Velsao, Benaulim, Galgibag in South Goa and Morjim in North Goa, an official from the agency said, adding they intend to deploy 100 Triton units and 10 Aurus units on the state’s beaches this year.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 14:07 IST
