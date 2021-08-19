After spat with Cabinet colleague, Goa minister now spars with MLA

With scheduled Assembly elections looming, rifts have emerged in the state unit of the BJP. Days after his spat with his cabinet colleague Micheal Lobo, Housing and Transport minister Mauvin Godinho has had a run in with BJP MLA Alina Saldanha, the legislator from Cortalim – a constituency Godinho represented for four terms earlier.

On Tuesday, Dabolim MLA Godinho, who is also senior member of Chief Minister Pramod’s Sawant’s cabinet, said that Saldanha had done no work in Cortalim and the projects she inaugurated are the ones that he had started while he represented the constituency.

On Wednesday, Saldhana hit back at Godinho saying he was “insecure” and in the 20 years that he represented her constituency, he was never interested in its development. She also alleged that he was trying to meddle with her work in Cortalim. “It is really pathetic to see how Mauvin is behaving right now. He is breaking all codes of conduct and trespassing into another constituency because he has the stooges to do that,” Saldanha said, adding that she would request her party to drill some “sense into his mind”.

Last week, Godinho had sparred with ports minister Micheal Lobo over installation of taxi meters in the cabs of Goa. The ministers had both taken potshots at each other.

While Lobo had said that the government must install the taxi meters for free, Godinho had said that Lobo should first run his waste management ministry efficiently and then comment on the affairs of another ministry.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ravi Naik rubbished rumours of him joining the BJP on Wednesday.