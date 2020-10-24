ABVP seeks action against Goa professor, many profs back her

Since Monday, Singh has begun to record her online classes—as they now form “evidence of her style of teaching”.(File)

A law college in Panaji has initiated an inquiry through its grievance committee against Shilpa Singh, an assistant professor of Political Science, after members of ABVP, the students’ wing of RSS, complained that she “promotes socially hateful thoughts about a particular religion, community and group of people”.

In a letter to VM Salgaocar College of Law, ABVP’s Konkan unit joint secretary Prabha Naik has asked the college to “take action within 24 hours”, failing which the outfit will be “forced to start a severe agitation against the institution” and approach the police.

In reply to ABVP, the college authorities said that “it’s not possible”.

On Friday, Political Science professors from across Goa colleges met online; supporting Singh and “academic sanctity inside a classroom”, they have sent a resolution to the college to consider her explanation before arriving at any decision.

Singh, 31, who has been given time to respond, told The Indian Express: “This is muzzling academic freedom. For me, doing humanities is to shoulder some social responsibilities, especially being a woman. If you curtail this freedom, it’s equivalent to me dying.”

Confirming that the letter was sent, ABVP’s Naik said, “We have evidence. In her lectures, she was teaching many anti-religious things.”

Singh, however, said ABVP members verbally conveyed four topics which they found offensive. “I was informed that they had issues with my teachings of Manusmriti and were not comfortable bringing Rohith Vemula, M M Kalburgi and (Narendra) Dabholkar into my teachings. They also objected to my stand on beef.”

Prof M R K Prasad, one of the three members of the grievance committee who will now hear Singh, said: “This is a law college and we have to follow rules. The professor has been given a copy of the letter and we will wait for her response. We do not know what has been said, and the context and the background of each thread. We will have to hear both sides before we come to a conclusion…. In the letter, they have not expressed what was anti-religion.”

Since Monday, Singh has begun to record her online classes—as they now form “evidence of her style of teaching”.

The college is also probing how virtual classroom footage was recorded and leaked. “Only the medium has changed. Classroom still is the same, so is its sanctity,” Prasad said.

On Political Science teachers from different colleges supporting Singh, Prof Rahul Tripathi, HoD, Political Science, Goa University, said: “We came together to support the idea of a classroom. A classroom is a sacred space. What a Political Science teacher discusses in classroom is as per norms, which have evolved through so many procedures, in which many academics have contributed. A non-expert has no local stand to what is discussed inside a classroom.”

“In this particular case,” Tripathi said, “what disappointed the most was that we did not hear a student directly but through a third party—a politically-affiliated group using a language which is highly intimidating. Critical politics and conservative politics is taught in classrooms all over the world. We have a strong reason to believe that the point was not academic, and was to scare (the teacher).”

Singh said she was teaching 120 first year LLB students through Google Meet, and had begun with a chapter on nature, scope and significance of political theory.

Singh said trouble began when she started lectures explaining “perspective on power”. She used reading materials of D D Kosambi, Devi Prasad Chattopadhyay and other scholars to explain Manusmriti’s views on women in a specific context, as it “used superstitious idealism as a tool for social control to suppress women”.

