AAP, TMC like Siberian birds, will go back after election: Fadnavis in Goa

BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that political parties such as AAP and TMC were like migratory birds which will go back to where they came from once the election in the state concludes.

Addressing BJP workers in the Mandrem assembly constituency in North Goa, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, “A lot of parties have come to Goa but they are like Siberian birds. Siberian birds come to Mumbai, Goa for a period…some Siberian birds have arrived from Delhi, some from Kolkata. Once the election is over, they will be back to where they came from. Goa will see a government under BJP leadership return (to power). We trust CM Pramod Sawant, and most of all, we trust PM Narendra Modi,” said Fadnavis.

Attacking the Opposition, he said, “If there is a completely confused party at the national level, it is the Congress which has now become a nano party.”

On the TMC that has aggressively entered Goa politics ahead of the Assembly elections slated for February next year, he said, “Someone should ask Mamata didi, what have you accomplished in Bengal? At one time, the financial capital of India was not Mumbai, it was Kolkata…First, the Communists ruined it and then didi ruined it further. People have no jobs, there’s no law and order…If you speak out against the government, you are hanged, your limbs are broken, you are beheaded. This is the kind of oppression there. And this oppression can never be acceptable in Goa.”

He also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, saying their ‘Delhi model’ was only about power, education and health and other things, like infrastructure, were looked after by the Centre in the National Capital Region. “People died of Covid because they did not have one large hospital that Kejriwal had built. They were dependent on the Centre.”