AAP dissolves Goa working committee

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Goa working committee with expansion in mind, the party said.

AAP Delhi MLA and AAP Goa Unit incharge Atishi announced the party’s decision, saying the new state working committee for Goa will be “reorganised soon”.

The AAP secured two seats in the legislative assembly election in February and made its debut in the Goa assembly. This was the second time the party contested assembly election in Goa. In 2017 it had drawn a blank.

“With expansion of the party in mind… we will constitute a new committee to bring well-meaning and like-minded people into the party’s fold,” said Atishi.

In March, days after the election results were declared, the party’s state convenor Rahul Mhambre had quit citing “personal reasons”. His resignation came on the day that the party appointed him national spokesperson.