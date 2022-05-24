AAP appoints Amit Palekar as Goa chief, other office-bearers

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appointed lawyer Amit Palekar as the president of its Goa unit. Palekar, who was the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly elections held in February, is a leader from the Bhandari (OBC) community that accounts for majority of the Hindus in Goa. He contested the recent election from the St Cruz assembly constituency but lost.

Party’s two MLAs — Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva — who made an entry into the Goa Legislative Assembly for the first time have both been named as working presidents of the state unit. Viegas, a seafarer, was a giant slayer in Benaulim where he defeated former CM and five-time MLA Churchill Alemao; while Silva, an engineer, emerged as a dark horse in the Velim Assembly constituency.

Announcing the party’s decision on Tuesday, Goa unit in-charge Atishi said, “The AAP is confident that it will form the government in the upcoming elections of 2027 for which we have already begun preparing.”

The party named six new vice-presidents, including its election candidates Valmiki Naik, Ramarao Wagh and Cecille Rodrigues, four organisation secretaries, two general secretaries, presidents of its women’s wing, ST wing, minority wing and members of its legal and media cell.

The restructuring of the party comes two-and-a-half months after election results were declared in the state.

In March, days after the election results were declared, the party’s state convenor Rahul Mhambre, a chartered accountant, had quit citing “personal reasons”. His resignation came on the day that the party appointed him national spokesperson. Mhambre, a chartered accountant, had contested the Assembly election from the Mapusa constituency but did not win.