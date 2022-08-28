scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

2 Indians among 20 Cardinals inducted by Pope

With Ferrao conferred his red hat by the Pope on Saturday, the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman got its first Cardinal in over 400 years. Archbishop Ferrao was born in Corjuem in Aldona, north Goa. He was ordained Priest on October 28, 1979 and Bishop on April 10, 1994.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão was among the 20 new Cardinals inducted into the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday. Sixty-nine-year old Ferrao and Archbishop Anthony Poola of Hyderbad were the Indian Cardinal-designates among 20 from five continents. With their induction, India now has six Cardinals.

