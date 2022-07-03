scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

2 held for using fake IDs to stay at hotel hosting rebel Sena MLAs

The two persons arrested on Saturday were identified by the police as Sonia Dohan from Haryana and Shrey Kotiyal from Uttarakhand. Gawas said they were booked under the IPC sections for offences of cheating and impersonation. The duo had checked into the hotel on Friday.

Panaji |
July 3, 2022 5:08:10 am
Goa police, Panaji, goa news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWhile it was yet to be ascertained whether the arrested duo had any political connection, Inspector Nikhil Palekar, in-charge Panaji police station, said whether their entry into the hotel was, in any way, related to the Maharashtra MLAs who had been lodged at the hotel amid a political crisis in the neighbouring state,

The Goa police Saturday arrested a man and a woman for checking into the Taj Resort and Convention Centre allegedly using fake identification documents.

The five-star hotel was hosting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs backing him for the last four days. While it was yet to be ascertained whether the arrested duo had any political connection, Inspector Nikhil Palekar, in-charge Panaji police station, said whether their entry into the hotel was, in any way, related to the Maharashtra MLAs who had been lodged at the hotel amid a political crisis in the neighbouring state, was a matter under investigation.

The two persons arrested on Saturday were identified by the police as Sonia Dohan from Haryana and Shrey Kotiyal from Uttarakhand. Gawas said they were booked under the IPC sections for offences of cheating and impersonation. The duo had checked into the hotel on Friday.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement