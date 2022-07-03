2 held for using fake IDs to stay at hotel hosting rebel Sena MLAs

The Goa police Saturday arrested a man and a woman for checking into the Taj Resort and Convention Centre allegedly using fake identification documents.

The five-star hotel was hosting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs backing him for the last four days. While it was yet to be ascertained whether the arrested duo had any political connection, Inspector Nikhil Palekar, in-charge Panaji police station, said whether their entry into the hotel was, in any way, related to the Maharashtra MLAs who had been lodged at the hotel amid a political crisis in the neighbouring state, was a matter under investigation.

The two persons arrested on Saturday were identified by the police as Sonia Dohan from Haryana and Shrey Kotiyal from Uttarakhand. Gawas said they were booked under the IPC sections for offences of cheating and impersonation. The duo had checked into the hotel on Friday.