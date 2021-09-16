102% given 1st vaccine dose: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday claimed that the state government has vaccinated 102 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. He also said that opposition parties questioning the government’s claim were working against the interest of the state.

He also announced that PM Narendra Modi will interact with the people of Goa virtually on September 18 and urged them to participate in the interaction.

Sawant said that the government has vaccinated much more than the state’s adult population based on electoral data and projections of the Registrar General of India.

“Altogether there are 11.66 lakh persons eligible for vaccination in Goa. Till date, we have vaccinated 11.88 lakh. We have in fact vaccinated 102 per cent,” Sawant said. He said that in addition to its population, the government had also vaccinated tourists and foreign nationals.

The CM also said that while 5.2 lakh persons have been administered the second vaccination dose, the government aims to complete the exercise by October 31, adding that its Tika Utsav 3.2 will begin on Thursday.

Sawant, however, said that the vaccination was voluntary and if someone refuses to take the vaccine, the government cannot force them. “If by mistake, any one has been left out of the first dose, they should also come and take it,” he appealed. He also said that of the ten Covid-19 deaths that had taken place in the past week, none had taken even the first dose of the vaccine.