10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Goa government for becoming the first state to be Har Ghar Jal certified, which means every household in the state had a piped water connection. In a virtual address, he said the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had achieved the feat as well.
“Today 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to piped clean water facility. This is a big success of the government’s campaign to deliver water to every household. This is a great example of Sabka Prayas (everyone’s efforts),” the Prime Minister said. He said the Jal Jeevan Abhiyan was not just a government scheme, but a scheme run by the community, for the community. Many states will join Goa in achieving this mission soon, he added.
The coastal state of Goa has a population of about 15 lakh.
The Har Ghar Jal Utsav under the Jal Jeevan Mission was held in Panaji and attended by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Sawant said this is a “matter of pride for the people of Goa”, and congratulated various government departments that “worked continuously through the two years of Covid”.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Goa has been taking the lead in various missions of the country,” the Prime Minister said.
He said that in the past eight years his government had done several times the work that took place in the preceding 70 years.
“There were about 16 crore rural households in the country who had to depend on outside sources for water. We could not have left such a large population of the village fighting for this basic need. That is why three years ago I announced from the Red Fort that every house would get piped water. Rs 3.60 lakh crore are being spent on this campaign. Despite the interruptions caused by the biggest epidemic of 100 years, the pace of this campaign did not slow down, he said. “The result of this continuous effort is that in just three years, the country has done more than double the work done in seven decades. This is an example of the same human-centred development, which I talked about this time from the Red Fort.”
“It is true that to form a government, one does not have to work that hard as one has to work to build a country. We have all chosen to work for nation building. That is why we are working on the challenges of the present and the future. Those who do not care about the country, are not bothered about spoiling the present or future of the country. Such people can definitely talk big, but can never work with a big vision for water.”
The Prime Minister said that women, who earlier suffered silently on account of water-related problems, have been among the main beneficiaries of the programme as piped water connections have saved their time and families have been protected from diseases caused by contaminated water.
He said that the Jal Jeevan Mission rests on four pillars – people’s participation, stakeholder participation, political will and optimum utilisation of resources. “Local people and Gram Sabhas and other institutions of local governance have been given an unprecedented role in the campaign. Local women are trained for water testing and are members of ‘Paani Samitis’,” Modi said.
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Ludhiana infant’s abduction: Nine held; plan was to sell baby to Haryana couple, say cops
Dowry death crime against society, shall be dealt with iron hand: SC
‘We are being punished for no fault of ours… There’s a huge amount of uncertainty within our group’
Smoking, alcohol use, high BMI responsible for 4.45 million global cancer deaths: Lancet study
Maharashtra CM launches lottery for 5,211 affordable houses in Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur
India better placed on growth-inflation-external balance triangle: FinMin report
Covid cases rising: here’s what you need to know
Electrification of public transport earns Pune City global recognition
Aavin launches 10 new products
Madras HC calls for report on safety of water in cans
Bilkis Bano case: TRS MLC K Kavitha writes to CJI
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid