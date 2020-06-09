10 arrested at protest against Goa govt’s move to shift Covid patients to their village

An FIR was registered under IPC sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing and assault and deterring a public servant in discharge his duties. (Representational Image) An FIR was registered under IPC sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing and assault and deterring a public servant in discharge his duties. (Representational Image)

The Goa police arrested 10 people in Shiroda village on Sunday while they were protesting against the government’s move to shift asymptomatic patients to a Covid care centre set up at the primary health care centre in the village, officials said on Monday.

The government’s change in strategy came after the number of positive cases in the state shot past 220 — the capacity of the state’s lone Covid hospital. As of Monday evening, a total of 263 positive cases were reported from the state — with 30 new cases added on Monday. By Monday, 13 asymptomatic patients had been shifted to the new facility. Two patients were discharged.

According to the Goa Police, around 8:15 on Sunday evening a crowd gathered outside the health centre soon after residents got wind of the government’s plan. According to those at the site, the villagers were scared of the “infection spreading among locals”.

“The Ponda Police (whose jurisdiction includes Shiroda) urged villagers to disperse and go home however villagers continued their protest. The Deputy Collector also directed crowd to disperse. Thereafter, during dispersal of crowd, ten people including one female was apprehended,” said a Goa police spokesperson.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing and assault and deterring a public servant in discharge his duties.

While most of the cases in the state continue to be travellers, the bulk of the cases rose since June 1, when the infection spread after a local resident from Mangor Hill came in contact with a truck driver from Andhra Pradesh — which left a trail of 228 Covid cases inside Mangor Hills at the port town of Vasco.

Of these 228 cases, Health Secretary Nila Mohanan confirmed that 13 patients are health workers who collected swabs in Mangor hill.

Meanwhile, several villages and constituencies in the state have started to quarantine themselves by extending the lockdown. On Monday, the Bicholim Municipal Council announced a further lockdown in its jurisdiction as the cases in the state are rising.

On Monday evening, Opposition MLAs asked the government to submit a white paper on the measures being taken to combat the virus.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane meanwhile appealed to all poitical parties in the state to support the government in its fight. He said “the onus (to fight the virus) is on everyone and it has to be a team effort”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd