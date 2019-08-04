Goa taxi strike enters second day, govt firm

The second day of an indefinite strike by a taxi union on Saturday saw a union leader being arrested, some instances of stone-pelting reported at night on routes where GoaMiles operated, and a WhatsApp group of Goans going active to help stranded tourists.

The government stood by its offer — that private taxis need to join the Tourism Ministry-backed app-based taxi aggregator service.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a press conference said the government will not buckle under the union’s threats. Sawant to ld the taxi union that “any episode where law and order is taken in their hands will be punished. We will ask the transport department to cancel the licenses”.

For months, the taxi unions, which have 30,000 taxis registered under them, have been protesting against the government-backed app on grounds of losing livelihood to “outsiders”. The government has remain firm that the “only option for good tourism” is to have a regulatory mechanism to check prices.

GoaMiles Director Utkarsh Dabhade confirmed a good number of “initial” requests, and that other services “helped and supported” in getting things moving. On Friday, the first day of the strike, GoaMiles clocked 2,300 trips till midnight.

Bappa Korgaonkar, a taxi union leader, was arrested for allegedly threatening and assaulting a GoaMiles driver in north Goa. “The strike will continue till the app is shut,” he said.