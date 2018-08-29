Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to fly to US again for treatment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed work on June 14 (Source: Twitter/@goacm) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed work on June 14 (Source: Twitter/@goacm)

The Goa cabinet Wednesday was informed of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s travel to the US for further treatment for his pancreatic ailment. BJP officials confirmed that his family wanted the CM to be treated by his doctors at a New York medical facility, and will be flown directly from Mumbai to New York.

“It is a personal decision and we must respect the family’s choice of medical attention. They have decided and we were officially conveyed the news this morning,” said a senior BJP functionary.

After his last visit to the US, Parrikar returned from to India on August 22 and left the next day for Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital to continue treatment. He then returned to the state with the ashes of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and was in the state for a day. Soon after, he returned to Mumbai for further treatment.

Despite three visits to the US this year, he has returned to the state for all important dates, including the monsoon Assembly session. He, however, missed the flag hoisting on Independence Day.

