Gir Somnath Desalination plant’s water will be sold at Rs 45 per 1000 litres: Govt

During the Question Hour, Trivedi also asked an official to be properly seated. The viewing galleries meant for mediapersons and state government officials are the only ones which are currently open. During the Question Hour, Trivedi also asked an official to be properly seated. The viewing galleries meant for mediapersons and state government officials are the only ones which are currently open.

Water from the 30 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant being set up in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat will sell water at the rate of Rs 45 per 1000 litres for the first two years, the Gujarat Assembly was informed during the Question Hour on Tuesday.

After the first two years, there will be an annual rise of three percent in the cost of water, stated the government in a written reply to a question posed by Congress MLA Punja Vansh who was not present during the Question Hour.

On November 18, 2019, the state government had given a Letter of Acceptance to a joint venture entity comprising of Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited and US-based Aquatech System Asia Private Limited. The two will be setting up the plant in Vadodara Zala village of Surtrapada taluka of Gir Somnath district.

A special purpose vehicle “Gir Somnath Desalination Pvt Ltd” has been formed by the two entities for setting up the 30 MLD desalination plant, the government told the House. After work on the desalination plant is completed, drinking water will be supplied through pipelines to rural and urban areas of Sutrapada and Veraval talukas of Gir Somnath district, it added.

The Gujarat government’s arm had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the two private entities for setting up four desalination plants in Gir Somnath, Dev Bhoomi Dwarka, Kutch and Bhavnagar districts.

Viewing gallery decorum

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, on Tuesday, reprimanded state government officials, that were occupying the seats in the viewing gallery, for talking over the phone while the Assembly was in session. During the Question Hour, Trivedi also asked an official to be properly seated. The viewing galleries meant for mediapersons and state government officials are the only ones which are currently open. On Monday, the Speaker had ordered the closure of all other viewing galleries in wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd