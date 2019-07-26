Ghaziabad woman claims denied entry into temple

Written by Gazal Preet Kaur & Somya Ranjan Nayak

A Dalit woman was allegedly refused entry into a Shiva Mandir in Sihani village of Ghaziabad Wednesday, police said.

The woman, Shakuntala Devi (50), alleged that her neighbour “kicked her and did not let her enter the temple”.

Devi alleged: “He asked me which community I belonged to. When I told him that I am from a Dalit colony, he asked me to leave the temple and threatened me with dire consequences if I came back… he also kicked me and I fell to the ground.”

Atish Kumar Singh, Circle Officer 2nd, said: “The incident took place on Wednesday morning. We have been informed that the priest was cleaning the

temple and hence no one was allowed inside. We are investigating the nature of the conversation that happened between

the two.”

Police said investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far.

(The writers are interns with The Indian Express)