Ghaziabad: Inter-faith couple’s marriage registration bid ends in violence

The police said the mob fled by the time they reached the site of the incident. (Express Photo/File) The police said the mob fled by the time they reached the site of the incident. (Express Photo/File)

A young inter-faith couple’s attempt to get their marriage registered was marred by violence on Monday afternoon, when a mob assaulted the man, a Muslim. The violence took place before the couple could reach the registration office. Ghaziabad SP City Akash Tomar said, “By the time police reached, the mob had fled. We have taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and have registered a case against two named persons and several unidentified persons. Charges have been filed under sections 323, 427 and147 of the IPC.” The charges relate to rioting and voluntarily causing harm.

According to police, the couple told them they had been in a relationship for four years. SHO of Sihani Gate police station Sanjay Pandey said, “Both are around 24-25 years old and have jobs in Noida. The man hails from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, while the woman is from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.”

The incident took place outside the Sadar Tehsil in Ghaziabad around 2:30 pm.

An official in the registration office said, “The couple were in an advocate’s office outside the tehsil, doing preliminary paperwork required for registration. After completing that, they would have received a token and gone ahead with the registration. But the mob turned up while they were still with the advocate.”

A video recording showed a group assaulting the man A video recording showed a group assaulting the man

According to some shopkeepers in the area, the attack was orchestrated by members of an outfit, but many in the public joined in the beating. However, SP Tomar told The Indian Express that as of Tuesday evening, they had not been able to link the two accused to any outfit.

A video recording of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of around 10 men hitting and slapping the man, as a crowd gathered around them.

Shopkeepers said members of the mob claimed the man was marrying the woman against her will, and that there were rumours she was a minor. They said that the violence lasted approximately seven minutes.

According to police, the woman was accompanied by a cousin brother, and the man, too, was with some relatives. According to the FIR, the mob also damaged the car the couple were travelling in. On Tuesday morning, the woman’s relatives arrived in Ghaziabad and took her to Bijnor, police said.

SHO Pandey said, “We are examining video footage being circulated and trying to identify the other assaulters.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App